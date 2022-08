Kerry County Councillors are to write to the Minister for Health to express their dissatisfaction with issues at University Hospital Kerry.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says it’s shameful and a disgrace to see people leaving UHK without being seen or treated.

Cllr Healy-Rae claims people are being forced to wait for long periods of time and as a result some are deciding to leave before being treated.