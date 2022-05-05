Councillors oppose major housing development for Killarney

Councillors in the Killarney Municipal District are opposing a major housing development, which would include 228 residential units.

The proposed development for Killarney town is located on Port Road and St. Margaret's Road, Coollegrean; Inch, Knockreer, Ardnamweelt, Derreen.

The planning application was submitted directly to An Bord Pleanala, bypassing Kerry County Council.

This is because the project is deemed to be a strategic housing development.

Council planners have recommended that planning be granted.

However councillors' views will be collated in a report that the council will send to the planning board.

The planned development comprises 76 houses, 152 apartments, and a two-storey creche on Port Road with pedestrian routes to Millwood estate and to the boundaries at the adjacent development to Kerry Education Training Board (ETB).

Kerry ETB says no consent has been given for the proposed pedestrian walkways connecting to Kerry ETB lands.

Cllr Brendan Cronin says the planning application warrants a refusal as no letter of consent has been given.

Residents in the nearby Millwood estate have cited loss of privacy and concerns over height of buildings and a proposed pedestrian access to their estate.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae questioned the legality of Kerry County Council being able to approve a right of way from an existing estate into a new development.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has expressed concern regarding such a development onto a national route and the impact on the existing Ballydowney Roundabout junction.

The councillors agreed, saying the the road is heavily congested and traffic is often at a standstill.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Marie Moloney said the development, located near facilities for people with disabilities, could disturb residents.

The councillors argued that a smaller scale development would be more suited to the site.

The company behind the development is Portal Asset Holdings Limited.