Advertisement
News

Councillor says there’s a growing acceptance around use of Class A drugs throughout Kerry

Oct 19, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says there’s a growing acceptance around use of Class A drugs throughout Kerry Councillor says there’s a growing acceptance around use of Class A drugs throughout Kerry
Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

There’s a growing acceptance around the use of Class A drugs throughout Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who says it’s now normal for people to take drugs in social circles.

She says it’s terrifying to see people using cocaine at weddings or in public toilets on a night out.

Advertisement

She feels a hard-hitting campaign is needed to educate people about the dangers of drugs, similar to the RSA campaign aimed at reducing road traffic collisions.

Cllr Moriarty says people of all ages and walks of life are now engaging in drug use:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus