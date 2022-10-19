Councillor says there’s a growing acceptance around use of Class A drugs throughout Kerry

There’s a growing acceptance around the use of Class A drugs throughout Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who says it’s now normal for people to take drugs in social circles.

She says it’s terrifying to see people using cocaine at weddings or in public toilets on a night out.

She feels a hard-hitting campaign is needed to educate people about the dangers of drugs, similar to the RSA campaign aimed at reducing road traffic collisions.

Cllr Moriarty says people of all ages and walks of life are now engaging in drug use: