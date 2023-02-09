Councillor says St Finan’s Hospital could be answer to Killarney social housing issues

St Finan’s Hospital could be the answer to Killarney’s social housing waiting lists.

That’s the view of Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

She says the former psychiatric hospital, which closed in 2012, should be used for one and two-bed social housing units.

Advertisement

Cllr Moloney says action is needed urgently on the HSE-owned property, even if it’s to construct houses on the vacant land before works are completed on renovating the building.

Construction is due to begin soon on a new 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney.

Advertisement

Cllr Moloney says the HSE has not answered her questions as to what will happen to the old hospital.