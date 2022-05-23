Councillor says it’s time to stand up to big tech on Sat Nav routes

It’s time to stand up to big tech companies who are sending motorists on unsuitable routes in West Kerry.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Breandán Fitzgerald.

Speaking at the recent MD meeting, Cllr Fitzgerald said these companies cannot continue to disrupt the locals’ way of life.

Advertisement

In a motion at the meeting, Cllr Fitzgerald requested that the MD contact Google, as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Department of Transport, and all relevant Ministers on this issue.

He said Sat Navs are causing many issues by bring cars, buses, trucks, and vans, along unsuitable routes, and a system must be set up to deal with errors like this quickly.

Cllr Fitzgerald added it’s wrong that tech companies are allowed to send people wherever they want, and said the Conor Pass recently had to close when a truck attempted to use it.

Advertisement

He said the council should call on these big tech companies to put a halt to this practice.

Fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald seconded the motion, and said it may be time for national legislation on the issue.

In response to the motion, the council said these companies source their own road network data for their own products and services, for strategic reasons.

Advertisement

The council said the Department of Transport may be the appropriate body to consult with on this issue.