Councillor says flood relief schemes need to be expedited before damage is done to Kerry from rainfall

Oct 7, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
The length of time to complete flood relief schemes in Kerry means the county is vulnerable to damage from extreme rainfall.

That’s according to independent councillor Dan McCarthy after parts of Kenmare experienced heavy flooding over the weekend.

Kerry was under a status Orange rain warning on Saturday, with heavy downfalls experienced across the county, and part of the N71 closed due to flooding.

Cllr McCarthy says it was very fortunate that Kenmare did not experience the level of flood damage as happened in Bantry as a result of the downpour.

The Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme is scheduled to be in full operation by 2030, while the completion date for Tralee is 2032.

Cllr Dan McCarthy says this is far too long and it needs to be expedited.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Office of Public Works for response.

