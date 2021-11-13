Advertisement
Councillor says anti-social behaviour in Tralee laneways a big problem

Nov 13, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says anti-social behaviour in Tralee laneways a big problem
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
There's a big problem with anti-social behaviour in laneways in Tralee both late at night and during the daytime.

That's according to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris who says people are intimidating and threatening residents and businesses.

Cllr Ferris also says people are avoiding carparks accessed by some laneways as a result.

Cllr Ferris previously called for gates to be erected at the Old Kerryman Lane.

Kerry County Council says a meeting was held with businesses and operational and legal issues associated with the partial closure of the laneway were relayed.

The council says public lighting has been improved in the area.

