Councillor says anti-social behaviour in Tralee laneways a big problem

There's a big problem with anti-social behaviour in laneways in Tralee both late at night and during the daytime.

That's according to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris who says people are intimidating and threatening residents and businesses.

Cllr Ferris also says people are avoiding carparks accessed by some laneways as a result.

Cllr Ferris previously called for gates to be erected at the Old Kerryman Lane.

Kerry County Council says a meeting was held with businesses and operational and legal issues associated with the partial closure of the laneway were relayed.

The council says public lighting has been improved in the area.