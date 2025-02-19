Councillor offers to hire bus to show members poor condition of Ring of Kerry road

A newly co-opted councillor has offered to hire a bus to show council management and the 33 councillors the poor condition of the Ring of Kerry road.

Councillor Tommy Cahill made this offer at the last full council meeting, saying the Ring of Kerry is as important to the county as the M50 is to Dublin.

The Fianna Fáil urged Kerry County Council to push the national government for significantly more funding to upgrade the road.

Cllr Cahill said the national secondary route is up to 70% substandard, despite generating millions for the Irish economy.

He claimed the premier tourist route needs its own full time maintenance team.

Kerry County Council management responded that it's committed to securing funding for the maintenance and improvement of infrastructure around the Ring of Kerry.

It said they are working with government departments and TII to be ready for funding when it’s allocated.

Management outlined several projects at different stages of development along the Ring of Kerry.

The N70 Sneem to Blackwater Project (Ankail to Doon) has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Land acquisition is nearly complete, and tender documents are ready.

They said the project will be tendered once funding is available.

The South Kerry Greenway, the largest infrastructure project along the Ring of Kerry, is underway.

Kerry County Council has secured funding and plans to build it in phases, pending TII approval.

They are set to submit a statutory application to An Bord Pleanála for the N70 Waterville to Ballybrack Scheme early this year.

Improvements at Creamery Cross will also undergo the statutory consent process this year.

Pavement projects are being developed, with Phase 2 of the Creamery Cross to Kinneigh construction nearing completion.

More improvements between Caherciveen and Ohermong are planned, depending on funding.