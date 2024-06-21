Councillor makes emotional plea for changes to laws to make online platforms more accountable

Kerry County Council has heard an emotional plea for laws to be changed to hold owners of online platforms to account regarding social media abuse.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly was re-elected in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

He said the election campaign was bruising and tough due to what he called disgraceful online abuse and bullying he was subjected to.

Cllr Farrelly was visibly emotional, saying he was lucky to have the support of his family to fall back on.

Several Kerry TDs and senators were at the Kerry County Council AGM.

Cllr Farrelly made this appeal to them: