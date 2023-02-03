Advertisement
Councillor claims sewer capacity in Tralee could stifle development

Feb 3, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Councillor claims sewer capacity in Tralee could stifle development
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The state of a main sewer in Tralee could potentially stifle development in the town.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane requested an update on the upgrade of the main sewer on Oakpark Road at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Finucane said he understands the sewer is at capacity, and this is having a knock-on effect on Oakpark and the surrounding area.

He added that this is also affecting the Kerry Technology Park, part of which is being purchased by IDA Ireland.

Cllr Finucane told the meeting that there is also a further building being developed at the MTU, and so this sewer needs to be given priority.

He said the last thing the council or municipal district would want, is to get a significant development in this area of Tralee but have no sewer capacity for it.

Kerry County Council said his request has been forwarded to Irish Water.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy added there was waste water gushing out of drains on Oakpark Road during a spell of heavy rain, and he supported the call.

 

