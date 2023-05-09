Councillor calls for works to be carried out immediately at Listowel accident blackspot

A councillor has again called for works to be carried out at a Listowel accident blackspot.

Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly says a collision at Ballinruddery, on the Listowel to Duagh/Abbeyfeale road on Sunday night, was the 19th crash in that location.

At the monthly meeting of Listowel Municipal District, Councillor Mike Kennelly appealed for safety improvement works to be carried out immediately at Ballinruddery, on the R555 Listowel to Duagh/Abbeyfeale road.

He says a collision there on Sunday night, was the 19th one in that location; noting that there have been fatalities there in the past.

Councillor Kennelly said following the death of a young man last year, the council had secured funding for safety improvement works, which have yet to be undertaken, and he now wants these works to be done straightaway.

Listowel Municipal District area engineer, Declan O'Mahony confirmed €80,000 was allocated this year for safety improvement works on that stretch of road, following an application last year.

He says the council’s roads design team is currently reviewing the location due to its proximity to a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The engineer noted an initial environmental review has been recommended, to assess the sensitivity of the trees in the area.

He said due to this, the council wouldn’t be in a position to construct safety improvement works immediately, until this process is complete.