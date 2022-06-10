Councillor calls for feasibility study of Fenit as off-shore wind energy facility

There are calls for a feasibility study to be carried out on Fenit’s potential as an offshore facility for wind energy.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says there's no reason why the area couldn't be developed into a service hub for the renewable sector.

He says there are many skilled workers in the seaside community as Fenit was used to service oil rigs in the past.

Advertisement

Cllr Foley says locals have been asking Kerry County Council to carry out a study for a number of years.

He hopes the opportunity hasn't been missed.