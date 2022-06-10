Advertisement
News

Councillor calls for feasibility study of Fenit as off-shore wind energy facility

Jun 10, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Councillor calls for feasibility study of Fenit as off-shore wind energy facility Councillor calls for feasibility study of Fenit as off-shore wind energy facility
Share this article

There are calls for a feasibility study to be carried out on Fenit’s potential as an offshore facility for wind energy.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says there's no reason why the area couldn't be developed into a service hub for the renewable sector.

He says there are many skilled workers in the seaside community as  Fenit was used to service oil rigs in the past.

Advertisement

Cllr Foley says locals have been asking Kerry County Council to carry out a study for a number of years.

He hopes the opportunity hasn't been missed.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus