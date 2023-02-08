Councillor believes rubbish dumped on North Kerry roadside was from paid refuse collector

A councillor believes rubbish dumped on the side of a North Kerry road isn’t fly tipping, but from a person paid to dispose of rubbish.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald was speaking after illegal dumping was discovered near the old landfill site close to Dan Paddy Andy's Cross in Lyreacrompane over the weekend.

He feels this rubbish is the result of organised dumping; that a householder paid a refuse collector to take rubbish from their home, but it was dumped at that site.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor is asking people intending on spring cleaning to only use reputable companies to dispose of waste.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the government is to issue guidelines on CCTV to local authorities, which he believes will help in the detection of people responsible for illegal dumping.

Advertisement