Condemnation of threatening 'call out' videos recorded in Kerry by Limerick gangs

Jun 8, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is appealing to people to not get involved in a dispute involving rival groups from Limerick.

A series of ‘call out’ videos, shot across different locations in Kerry including Ballybunion, are circulating on social media

One video depicts a large group of masked men threatening a family from Limerick.

A response was posted on social media, from another Limerick family, who said they’ll travel to Ballybunion to beat up another group.

Another video, posted by a rival gang, featured a shot of Ballybunion beach in which one man used derogatory language to describe their opponents.

This man threatened them with violence if they came to Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley says it’s appalling to think anyone would come into an area and use such foul and vile language.

 

Cllr Beasley hopes Gardaí will conduct an investigation into the video.

 

