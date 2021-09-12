Advertisement
News

Councillor advises landowners to appeal cuts related to fires they didn't cause

Sep 12, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Councillor advises landowners to appeal cuts related to fires they didn't cause Councillor advises landowners to appeal cuts related to fires they didn't cause
Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil ) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Landowners should immediately appeal cuts to state payments arising from gorse fires that they didn't cause.

That's according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill claims many landowners in the Glenbeigh area are being penalised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine because of gorse fires that occurred on their lands in April.

Advertisement

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District says these penalties are coming despite the fact the landowners had no hand, act or part in setting the fires.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is calling for the Agriculture Minister to address this urgently, as he says it's crazy to penalise people who are totally innocent of any wrongdoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus