Councillor advises landowners to appeal cuts related to fires they didn't cause

Landowners should immediately appeal cuts to state payments arising from gorse fires that they didn't cause.

That's according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill claims many landowners in the Glenbeigh area are being penalised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine because of gorse fires that occurred on their lands in April.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District says these penalties are coming despite the fact the landowners had no hand, act or part in setting the fires.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is calling for the Agriculture Minister to address this urgently, as he says it's crazy to penalise people who are totally innocent of any wrongdoing.