Council to write to Iarnród Éireann about Tralee station for second time in three months

Dec 11, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Council to write to Iarnród Éireann about Tralee station for second time in three months
Casement Station - Pic by Green Party representative Anluan Dunne
Kerry County Council will write to Iarnród Éireann to ask about plans for Tralee train station for the second time in three months.

 

Councillors in the Tralee Municipal District agreed that the council write to Iarnród Éireann in September to confirm its commitment to Casement Station in the town.

A response from Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade, was circulated to councillors at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

 

Mr Meade’s two-line response thanked the council for the letter, and said Tralee is an important terminal station, and Iarnród Éireann has no intention of changing the staffing arrangements at present.

 

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien said he wasn’t happy with this response, and that he expected more from Iarnród Éireann in terms of its commitment to the station and its staff.

Councillors agreed that the council again write to the state body to affirm its plans for the station.

