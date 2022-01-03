Council to review signage at North Kerry junction

Kerry County Council is to review the safety of a North Kerry road after locals raised concerns about the road layout.

There are minimal road markings at a bend in the R552 Ballylongford to Listowel road which features a junction.

Aontú representative Sonny Foran had appealed to the council to review the signage at the junction and provide either adequate road markings or more lighting.

The local authority has agreed to a review and will provide any further signage necessary.