Advertisement
News

Council to review signage at North Kerry junction

Jan 3, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrynews
Council to review signage at North Kerry junction Council to review signage at North Kerry junction
Share this article

Kerry County Council is to review the safety of a North Kerry road after locals raised concerns about the road layout.

There are minimal road markings at a bend in the R552 Ballylongford to Listowel road which features a junction.

Aontú representative Sonny Foran had appealed to the council to review the signage at the junction and provide either adequate road markings or more lighting.

Advertisement

The local authority has agreed to a review and will provide any further signage necessary.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus