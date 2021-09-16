Advertisement
Council to partner with UCD on Ballybunion specialist water quality assessments

Sep 16, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Council to partner with UCD on Ballybunion specialist water quality assessments
Kerry County Council is to partner with University College Dublin on specialist water quality assessments in Ballybunion.

This is after the council carried out inspections earlier this year, in an effort to identify water quality issues; these led to the Ladies Beach not being awarded a Blue Flag this or last year.

Assessments were also completed on the pumping stations and storm water overflows near Ballybunion’s two beaches, and repairs were carried out recently.

The studies with UCD will be undertaken soon, and the council will then review all data and determine what works may need to take place.

Local Cllr Robert Beasley has been calling on the council to direct flood water that flows onto the Ladies Beach into flood drains, or else pipe it into the sea.

 

