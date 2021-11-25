Advertisement
Council to cordon off part of road to Ladies Beach in Ballybunion

Nov 25, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to cordon off part of the road down to the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion.

Local Cllr Robert Beasley appealed for the council to do this, saying there are a number of boulders protruding from the cliff on the Glen Road.

He wants the local authority to remove them, saying if any of these rocks fall, it could result in injury to people or damage to property.

The council says this would involve specialist, investigative work, and an application for Climate Adaptation and Resilience Funding has been made.

In the meantime, the area is to be cordoned off.

 

