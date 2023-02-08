Council to contact social housing applicants previously removed from list for exceeding threshold

Kerry County Council will contact people who were removed from the social housing waiting list, due to exceeding the previous thresholds.

It comes after the recent increase in qualifying income levels for social housing, which rose to €35,000 in Kerry.

Labour councillor, Marie Moloney, raised the motion at the recent meeting of Killarney MD - asking would the council invite applicants who previously exceeded the threshold, but may now meet the baseline.

In response, the council confirmed any household reviewed between November 18th 2021 and December 31st 2022, which were removed from the waiting list for exceeding the threshold at the time, will be contacted.