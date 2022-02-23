Council to begin engaging with landowners along South Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council is to start engaging with landowners along the South Kerry Greenway.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected appeals against the grant of planning for the greenway, clearing the way for the development of the 27-kilometre route.

On February 8th, the Supreme Court rejected two appeals against the decision of the High Court, which had upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the greenway.

The court determination cleared the way for the development of the 27-kilometre South Kerry Greenway between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

Kerry County Council is to begin engaging with landowners, focusing on the acquisition of the required lands, with a statutory Notice to Treat to issue by early May.

The council's land valuer will be contacting each landowner in relation to outstanding accommodation works and compensation.

The council will also be retaining consultants, for the detailed design of elements of the project.

It'll also engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland around a timeframe for completion, and further funding, having received €1.5m in December.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell, says the council will also look to complete the greenway to Renard, but there's no clear plan on that yet.

The original plans for the greenway extended onto Renard from Cahersiveen, but that section didn't receive planning permission.