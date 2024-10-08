Advertisement
Council shortlisted in annual Excellence in Local Government Awards

Oct 8, 2024
Kerry County Council has been shortlisted in two categories at the annual Excellence in Local Government Awards.

Chambers Ireland runs the competition in conjunction with the Department of Local Government.

The council has made the shortlist in the Age Friendly Initiative for 'Youth Action addressing IT poverty among older people in Kerry'.

Kerry County Council has also been shortlisted in the Health and Wellbeing category for the Tralee regeneration project 'Positioning Tralee as a Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town'.

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 21st annual ceremony on 21st November in Dublin.

Tralee Chamber has congratulated the council on its nominations.

