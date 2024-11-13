Council says posters that cause disruption to road users will be removed

Kerry County Council says local authorities have the power to remove posters if they are causing a disruption to road users.

The council says candidates and those responsible for erecting election posters must ensure they don’t cause a disruption to pedestrians or other road users.

Kerry County Council says the road traffic acts contain requirements in relation to maintaining clear lines of sight for road users which may impact on where posters can be placed, for example, they shouldn’t be positioned on road signs, pedestrian signals, or placed at traffic junctions or on roundabouts.

Advertisement

Posters should also not be placed on overpasses or flyovers, and signs must be securely fixed at their location.

The council says it’s an offence to erect any sign or notice that makes traffic less visible to road users.

Kerry County Council says a number of election posters were removed from the Killarney road, Tralee road and Dooneen road roundabouts in Castleisland last Friday on road safety grounds as they were impeding sightlines and causing a significant distraction.

Advertisement

Candidates can contact the local authority to arrange for the collection of posters that have been removed.