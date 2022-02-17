Advertisement
Council refuses planning permission for 7 wind turbines in North Kerry

Feb 17, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has refused planning permission for seven wind turbines in North Kerry.

It was proposed that the windfarm would be built on Ballynagare bog located between Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

The council gave six reasons for refusing permission to Ballynagare Wind Farm Ltd.

These include that such a development would seriously interfere with views of the historic landscape including Rattoo Tower and the ancient Rattoo church and graveyard.

The council also had concerns about the impact on waterbird populations and that the development would materially contravene the County Development Plan.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

