Council publishes plans for public realm enhancement works in Cahersiveen

Kerry County Council has published plans for significant public realm enhancement works in Cahersiveen.

The plans include a new Daniel O’Connell Quarter in the town with an enhanced public realm within the town centre, the Fair Green and along the waterfront.

The plans are on public display and submissions can be made on them before the end of May.

The proposals include a new boardwalk and waterfront site which will incorporate the new South Kerry Greenway as well as new cycle lanes, a new Library Square, enhancements at the Fair Green and reconfigured parking areas.

Kerry County Council says the planning and design of the project is supported by €2m in funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Members of the public are invited to send submissions on the plans which can be viewed at council offices and online, while an open day will also take place on Thursday May 25th at Cahersiveen Library. Council staff will be available to discuss the plans at this event.

Submissions can be made until May 31st, either in writing to the Cahersiveen Area Office or by email to [email protected]

Additional information can be seen here.

