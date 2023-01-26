Advertisement
News

Council investigating suitable lands for new East Kerry graveyard

Jan 26, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Council investigating suitable lands for new East Kerry graveyard Council investigating suitable lands for new East Kerry graveyard
Share this article

It wouldn’t be acceptable if grieving families in East Kerry had to bury their loved ones elsewhere, due to graveyard capacity issues.

That’s according to Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who was speaking at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He says the graveyard in Gneeveguilla is nearing capacity and questioned what progress was made by the council in securing land for a new burial ground.

Advertisement

The council says the current graveyard is Church-owned and efforts to acquire land to extend it have been unsuccessful.

The council’s now investigating any available suitable options to develop a new burial ground.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus