Council investigating suitable lands for new East Kerry graveyard

It wouldn’t be acceptable if grieving families in East Kerry had to bury their loved ones elsewhere, due to graveyard capacity issues.

That’s according to Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who was speaking at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He says the graveyard in Gneeveguilla is nearing capacity and questioned what progress was made by the council in securing land for a new burial ground.

The council says the current graveyard is Church-owned and efforts to acquire land to extend it have been unsuccessful.

The council’s now investigating any available suitable options to develop a new burial ground.