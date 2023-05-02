Advertisement
Council estimates €50 million bill to fix all Kerry roads on Local Improvement Scheme

May 2, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Council estimates €50 million bill to fix all Kerry roads on Local Improvement Scheme
It would take an estimated €50 million to complete all the roads approved for the Local Improvement Scheme in Kerry.

The estimate was provided by Kerry County Council at the recent monthly meeting, following a motion by Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher.

The council said as of January this year, the estimated cost of completing the LIS roads programme is about €50 million.

This estimate is based on 2022 rates for the cost of roadworks, and it does not allow for inflation.

The Department of Rural and Community Development allocated just under €800,000 for roads in the Local Improvement Scheme in Kerry this year.

