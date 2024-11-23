Council crews responding to flooding reports across Kerry due to Storm Bert

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to exercise caution, observer road signs in place and expect surface water and fallen debris due to Storm Bert.

A status orange rain warning for Kerry has been lifted, however a status yellow rain and wind warning remains in place until midday.

A number of roads across the county have experienced flooding and are impassable.

Flooding has been reported on the N22 at Glenflesk, also at Fossa village, in Glenbeigh, along the N71 Bantry Road outside Kenmare and in Killarney.

The L-4055 at Sheen Falls is impassable due to flooding, while heavy surface water is also reported on L-1023 road in Duagh, while flooding is also reported on the R555 near Fr Caseys GAA Club in Abbeyfeale.

The council says the R576 at Feale Oil between Brosna and N21 is completely flooded, L2024 Camp Rd in Castleisland is also experiencing heavy surface water.

There are also reports of flooding near Forge cross and the Rose Hotel in Tralee, and between Abbeydorney and Listowel - while the River Feale in Listowel exceeded its highest level in 20 years.

Meanwhile, there are reports of flooding in both Abbeyfeale and Athea due to burst river banks.

Founder of Ireland's Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, says the rain is not over yet.

Kerry County Council are urging people to report any issues to its emergency phone line on 0667183588