Council crews are working to clear debris from Kerry roads

Kerry County Council crews are working to clear debris from roads this morning.

Fallen trees and flooding have been reports throughout the county.

Kerry County Council says the poles has fallen on the Dingle to Castlemaine road, at Coad, Castlecove and Cloghanelinaghin, Cahersiveen.

Meanwhile crews are working to clear fallen trees at Páirc Chuimín in Kilcummin, on the Farranfore side of Firies, on the Caragh Lake road from Red Fox, at Tooreenard, Knocknagoshel, Fossa and Ballydribeen.

Trees have been cleared from the Ross Road Killarney and at the Captain's Table on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road.

The old building near the entrance to Banna Beach has partially collapsed, so caution is advised there.

Kerry County Council's emergency line can be contacted on 066 7183588.

Live updates on conditions and issues around the county can be found on our live blog at radiokerry.ie