News

Council applies for funding to solve riverbank erosion at Foildarrig Bridge

Dec 10, 2024 09:48 By radiokerrynews
Council applies for funding to solve riverbank erosion at Foildarrig Bridge
Kerry County Council has applied for funding to solve riverbank erosion at Foildarrig bridge in the north of the county.

Independent councillor Liam Speedy Nolan told the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District that locals are very worried the deteriorating riverbanks will force the L6060 bridge to close once again this winter.

Cllr Nolan commended the council for not closing the road, connecting Duagh and Kilmorna, for an extended period when it carried out remedial works last spring.

The council has included Foildarrig bridge in its submission to the Department of Transport for funding through the Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Works Programme.

Council officials told members the funding would pay for a assessment and design process to find a solution to the erosion.

Further funding and steps would be needed after this to fix the problem, who may be delayed due to the bridge's location in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The council says the emergency repair works carried out in the spring will continue to be monitored in the meantime.

Advertisement
