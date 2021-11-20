Advertisement
Council announces road closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Nov 20, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Council announces road closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally
Kerry County Council will close a number of roads later this month for the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

The council is planning to close the roads at the different stages - at Moll's Gap, Beallaghneama and Caragh Lake - on November 27th.

The closures will range from 7.30am to 3.30pm.

Full details below:

 

Stages 1 & 4 - Molls Gap

Roads Closed: N-71, R-568, L-4046, L-4043

Roads Closing Times: from 07:30 to 14:15

Starting from the main entrance to Muckross House via Torc, Galways Bridge, Molls Gap and Poupacopple Cross to Slieveduff

Stages 2 & 5 - Beallaghbeama

Roads Closed: L-4074, R-568, L-4047, L-3052

Roads Closing Times: from 08:00 to 14:29

From Direendarragh Church via Direendarragh Cross, Gearha Cross and Beallaghbeama Gap to Shronahiree

 

Stages 3 & 6 - Caragh Lake

Roads Closed: L-4019, L-4017, L-4018, L-4020

Roads Closing Times: from 08:45 to 15:24

From Shanacashel Cross via Blackstones Bridge, Bunglasha and Quaybawn to Torreenasliggaun

 

In addition all adjoining public roads will be closed for a distance of 200m from each junction with the above routes.

Lewis Road Car Park will be used as Parc Ferme and will be unavailable for parking purposes from 7pm on Thursday, 25th November to 10am on Saturday, 27th November 2021.

Main Street, Killarney from the Plaza Hotel to the Junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 18:00 to 21:00 on Friday, 26th November 2021 for the holding of a ceremonial start.

