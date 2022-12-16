Cork Kerry Community Healthcare launch Winter Wellness campaign

The HSE has compiled expert advice for people to protect their health and wellbeing this winter.

It’s part of the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare’s Winter Wellness campaign.

The initiative sees experts give tips to stay well through videos, social media messages, and advertisements.

Information is available for people with respiratory illnesses, for older people, and for everyone regarding vaccinations this winter.

Gabrielle O’Keeffe, Head of Health and Wellbeing with CKCH, says the campaign will help people to stay as well as possible at home.

For older people, Vera McGrath, an occupational therapist at an Enhanced Community Care hub for Older People, has a series of tips which you can see at this link -

• We see more falls for older people during winter time. One thing you can do is get your vision checked.

• Wear shoes that fit well and that have non-slip soles. That will also help you avoid a fall.

• Think about getting a pendant alarm, for example through the senior alert scheme with Pobal.

• Eat regular hot meals and stay hydrated (drink water and fluids) so that you have the energy you need to say active.

• Keep an eye on weather alerts. If there is a weather alert, plan ahead for your groceries and medication collection.

• Stay connected with those you care about.

For people with respiratory illnesses (eg asthma and COPD), the team at St Mary’s Health Campus Enhanced Community Care chronic disease management hub have useful advice which can be seen at this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnbBWRliZkM

• If you have inhalers and other medications, make sure to take them as your doctor and team advise.

• Get your flu vaccine, your Covid-19 booster. If it’s due, get your five-yearly pneumonia vaccine.

• Keep as active as you can. You can speak to a chartered physiotherapist for expert advice or look at the advice on www.copd.ie and www.asthma.ie.

• Your GP can tell you if a referral to a chronic disease management hub would be helpful for you.

• Cold weather might trigger symptoms. So wear a snood or scarf, loosely draped over your nose and your mouth.

• Plan ahead and have a COPD or asthma action plan in place for the winter month.

For us all, the campaign also reminds everyone to make sure they’re topped up on their vaccines this winter, both flu and Covid-19.

You can see hse.ie or contact HSELive if you’re not sure when your vaccine is due.

Vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry are still offering appointments and walk-in.

As always, covering your coughs and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve helps to stop the spread of winter viruses; and the advice remind everyone that cleaning your hands properly and regularly helps to protect you from all sorts of infections, including flu, norovirus, colds, Covid-19 and many more.