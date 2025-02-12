Advertisement
Cordal farmer has his last 100 bags of turf stolen

Feb 12, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Cordal farmer has his last 100 bags of turf stolen
A large quantity of turf - believed to be in the region of a hundred bags - was stolen from a farmer in the Castleisland area over the weekend

The incident occurred in the Leamydoody area of Cordal, and was reported to local Gardaí on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised when the farmer visited his land and found the lock and chain on a gate leading to Leamydoody Forestry in Cordal, Castleisland had been cut.

In the region of 100 bags of turf was stolen ,and several large bags of rubbish had been dumped along the roadway.

It's understood that an attempt was made to try to burn the rubbish.

Local councillor Charlie Farrelly says that had this been successful, the whole forestry might've been burnt down.

He says the turf stolen, was the farmer's last remaining stockpile, as he had used up the rest during the recent period of stormy weather, during which the family had been without electricity for 10 days.

Gardaí told Radio Kerry News, that both the theft and the littering incident are being investigated.

