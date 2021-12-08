Considerable amount of debris on Kerry's roads this morning

There is a considerable amount of debris on the county’s roads this morning.

Motorists are advised to use caution when travelling. As of 10:15 this morning, the Tralee-Castlemaine Road, Main Street, Ballybunion, and the road at Rathass outside UHK have reopened.

The Ardea Road, Tuosist and Eskine Road, Blackwater are blocked by trees, while the Ladies View Road is partially blocked by a tree.

On New Road in Killarney, a fallen tree will be cleared shortly. The N71 suspension bridge in Kenmare remains closed and is impassable due to flooding. Kerry County Council crews dealing with issues as they emerge.

Meanwhile, homeowners and business owners are advised to assess their own properties for any storm damage when it is safe to do so. Public parks and playgrounds will only re-open following a safety assessment this morning.

Crews have mobilised since 6am to clear any obstructions and any issues can continue to be reported to the council’s emergency phoneline at 066 7183588 throughout the day.

All TFI Local Link Kerry bus services are due to operate. Please note there may be some delays due to fallen debris or localised diversions. Local Link Kerry would ask all intending passengers to keep an eye on their social media for updates or to ring us in the office on 066 71 47002.