Conservation plan launched for unique Irish bat found in Kerry

Aug 11, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
A Species Action Plan to conserve a unique Irish bat found in several locations across Kerry has been launched.

The lesser horseshoe bat is the only bat species in Ireland to live up to its stereotype of hanging freely by its feet and wrapping its wings around its body.

The aim of the action plan, launched by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, is to provide structure for the conservation management of the species, which has a predominent presence in the county, over the next five years.

Site specific action will include repairing roofs and windows of existing roosts, grilling caves to prevent trespassing and installing predator proofing to keep out cats and pine martens.

