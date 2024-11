The Conor Pass will be closed to traffic for ten days for maintenance works.

The R560 Conor Pass at Peddlar’s Lake will be closed from 9am to 5pm from next Monday (November 4th) until November 15th.

Kerry County Council says this closure is necessary to facilitate essential maintenance works.

The closure won’t be in operation at weekends.

Kerry County Council says alternative routes will be signposted.