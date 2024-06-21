Advertisement
News

Connection between Kerry and Welsh internment camp should be maintained

Jun 21, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Image: Kerry County Council (X, formerly Twitter)
The connection between Kerry and the historic Irish Republican internment camp in Wales should be kept going, after a plaque was unveiled there this week.

The call came from Noel O’Sullivan, who is originally from Killarney and is on the Provincial Council of the GAA in Britain.

Influential revolutionaries from Kerry, including Tom McEllistrim, Dick Fitzgerald, and Paddy Cahill, were interred at the camp, which became known as the University of Revolution.

A plaque was unveiled during a ceremony at the site of the Frongoch internment camp this week by outgoing Mayor of Kerry Jim Finucane, to honour the 37 Kerry prisoners sent there for their involvement in the 1916 Easter Rising.

The camp unintentionally provided a setting for some of the most prominent Irish revolutionaries to come together and share ideas and training.

The prisoners also maintained a strong sense of Irish culture at the camp through their regular Gaelic football matches on an adjacent field, which became known as ‘Croke Park’.

Noel O’Sullivan says the connection between the site and Kerry should now be maintained for years to come.

Noel O’Sullivan also thanked those who helped make this week’s ceremony and plaque unveiling happen.

