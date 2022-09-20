Concerns raised around cost of council maintaining existing Tralee courthouse

Concerns have been raised that the cost of maintaining the existing courthouse building in Tralee will become a financial burden for Kerry County Council.

Yesterday, councillors voted to sell a half-acre site on the Island of Geese to the Courts Service to build a new courthouse; the site will be sold for €160,000.

The existing courthouse on Ashe Street is a listed building.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, who voted against selling the site to the Courts Service, fears it’ll lie idle and become derelict.

She says this, along with other vacant buildings in the town, isn’t a good look for Tralee.

Cllr Ferris fears this could become a financial burden for Kerry County Council: