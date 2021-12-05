Concerns raised about potential anti-social behaviour at proposed Dingle outdoor dining facility

Concerns have been raised about potential anti-social behaviour at a proposed outdoor dining facility in Dingle.

This follows a public consultation process on the proposed upgrade of the Boatyard site.

Following Fáilte Ireland's call for submissions, the local authority put forward two locations in the county for significant funding under the Outdoor Dining Infrastructure Scheme; both Killarney and Dingle were successful.

A public consultation was then launched on a proposed redevelopment of the Boatyard site on Strand Street in Dingle.

Among the 19 submissions received, concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour, suitability in the winter months, the impact on current commercial interests and a potential increase in litter.

The council says there's no provision for casual trading and an existing loading bay will be retained.

Dingle councillors Fianna Fáil's Breandan Fitzgerald and Fine Gael's Seamus Cosaí Fitzgreald in particular spoke about the balance between providing space to socialise and manage disruptive behaviour.

MD manager John Breen recommended to proceed with the proposed development, with some modifications: the inclusion of a 3m-wide footpath between the dining area and road; and the design of the roof will reflect the maritime location.

In response to some councillors' concerns, he said it's proposed to install a mechanism to allow the council close the area if the need arises.

Councillors voted in favour of the proposal.