Comprehensive action needed to tackle parking on Inch beach

Comprehensive action needs to be taken to tackle parking on Inch beach.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea.

He was speaking after chaos ensued on the beach in recent days when the tide came in and owners panicked their cars would become surrounded by water.

Large queues formed along the beach as motorists quickly tried to leave; some cars were left caught by the water.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says it was mayhem there as it was over-run by vehicles, despite the Kerry County Council Enforcement Officer being on duty.

He fears car could be banned from the beach by An Taisce under the Blue Flag guidelines, if no action is taken: