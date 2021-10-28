Community wind farm fund opens for applications

Communities in the vicinity of wind farms in north Kerry and Limerick are being encouraged to apply for funding.

SSE Renewables Community Fund has been reopened for applications for communities near the Lenamore wind farm in north Kerry and the Tournafulla, Rathcahill, Dromada and Athea wind farms in Limerick.

Last year, over 100 local groups including schools, sports clubs and community organisations were awarded a total of almost €230,000.

Applications for this year’s fund will be accepted until November 12th

For more information on how to apply, click here or contact the Community Fund Manager via email at [email protected]