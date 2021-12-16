Advertisement
Communication boards for non-verbal children being rolled out in Kerry playgrounds

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Communication boards, designed for non-verbal children, are being erected at all 41 public playgrounds in Kerry.

Kerry County Council confirmed its playground unit has been working with Finding Charlie's Voice, a charity organisation that develops non-verbal communication boards. This followed a query from Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

The council says it was awarded funding to develop these boards to help promote inclusion and better communication between the children and families. They’ll be rolled out in all public playgrounds in Kerry by the end of the year.

