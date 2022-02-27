Collections for Ukrainian refugees to take place in Kerry this week

Collections will take place across Kerry this week for refugees from Ukraine, organised by the county’s Polish community.

The main collection will take place this coming Saturday, March 5th, at the Methodist Church on Countess Road in Killarney, between 12-5 in the afternoon.

Items can also be donated to Polish shops in Killarney this week, and at locations in Tralee and Kenmare.

A full list of items that can be donated, as well as contact details for how to donate, can be found here.