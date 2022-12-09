Cold weather to continue for Kerry as winter advisory extended to next Wednesday

The cold weather will continue into the middle of next week.

Met Éireann has extended its winter weather advisory until Wednesday at midday.

It will be very cold with sharp to severe frost and black ice on roads and footpaths.

The cold weather will remain over the coming days and there’s also the possibility of hail showers, sleet and snow in coastal counties.

Freezing fog is likely over the weekend and Aoife Kealy from Met Eireann says any icy conditions will be slow to clear:

After a bitterly cold night and as temperatures continue to be very low throughout today, Kerry County Council is warning motorists to continue to be aware of poor conditions on roads.

Black ice and dangerous conditions were reported on a number of roads this morning.

The council’s urging drivers to allow extra time for journeys, slow down and allow extra distance for braking.

Meanwhile, Age Action Ireland has called for members of the public to check in on the older people in their lives, who may be isolated.

Celine Clarke is their spokesperson: