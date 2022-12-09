Advertisement
News

Cold weather to continue for Kerry as winter advisory extended to next Wednesday

Dec 9, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Cold weather to continue for Kerry as winter advisory extended to next Wednesday Cold weather to continue for Kerry as winter advisory extended to next Wednesday
Share this article

The cold weather will continue into the middle of next week.

Met Éireann has extended its winter weather advisory until Wednesday at midday.

It will be very cold with sharp to severe frost and black ice on roads and footpaths.

Advertisement

The cold weather will remain over the coming days and there’s also the possibility of hail showers, sleet and snow in coastal counties.

Freezing fog is likely over the weekend and Aoife Kealy from Met Eireann says any icy conditions will be slow to clear:

Advertisement

After a bitterly cold night and as temperatures continue to be very low throughout today, Kerry County Council is warning motorists to continue to be aware of poor conditions on roads.

Black ice and dangerous conditions were reported on a number of roads this morning.

The council’s urging drivers to allow extra time for journeys, slow down and allow extra distance for braking.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Age Action Ireland has called for members of the public to check in on the older people in their lives, who may be isolated.

Celine Clarke is their spokesperson:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus