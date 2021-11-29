Advertisement
Coillte seeking expressions of interest to provide catering facilities at Kerry sites

Nov 29, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Coillte is seeking expressions of interest for the provision of coffee and catering facilities at its sites in Kerry.

The agency manages state forests and recreation sites throughout the country.

Coillte is now inviting applications from vendors to operate mobile coffee and catering units at its sites, which include Glanteenassig, Killaclohane and Glanageenty.

Those interested can find more information on the Coillte website.

The closing date for applications is December 3rd.

 

