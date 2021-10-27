Close to 13,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

There are close to 13,000 people on waiting lists for appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of September.

According to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are 12,886 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

The figures for the end of September, show the numbers waiting were up 409 people on the previous month, but down 537 over the past year.

Of the numbers, 1,029 patients are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK; that’s down 26 since the end of August, and down 225 in the past year.

The majority of those patients, 759, are waiting up to six months.

The figures also show there are 11,857 people seeking outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, up 435 since August, but down 312 in the past year.

Over a third of those (4,527) are waiting up to six months, while a quarter, (3,382), are on waiting lists for outpatient appointments for 18 months or more.

A further 282 patients have a scheduled appointment date for inpatient or day cases.

There are also another 2,470 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.