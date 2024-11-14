The Tralee-Fenit greenway would be an ideal facility to hold large events, according to Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly.

He tabled a motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting seeking clarification why large events can’t take place on the greenway.

He says at certain times during the winter months, very few people are using the greenway. He says this would be a great location for events like the half marathon to take place.

Kerry County Council says usage guidelines for the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways were developed and approved in 2023.

These state that charity events are allowed to take place on the greenway, but commercial fee-paying events are not.

The council says the greenways are for people living in the area too and guidelines state events must be small scale in nature.