Retention of staff at University Hospital Kerry is almost as important as employing new employees.

That's according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy who's a member of the HSE South Regional Health Forum.

Cllr Sheehy says it's important to find out why staff have decided to leave their positions at UHK.

He says understanding this will help address the pressures faced by staff at the hospital.