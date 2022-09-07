Advertisement
Cllr says Garth Brooks privacy will be respected if country star stays in Kerry during Croke Park gigs

Sep 7, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Steve Jurvetson - edited by CPacker / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
Kerry people will respect Garth Brooks privacy if the American country singer stays in the county for the duration of his concerts at Croke Park.

That’s according to Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue who says it’ll be no surprise if the star is using Kerry as a base to explore the west coast.

It’s been rumoured that he may be staying in Beaufort House – an 18th century house set in 40 acres of woodland overlooking the River Laune.

Cllr O’Donoghue says it would be wonderful if he has chosen to stay in Kerry and it speaks volumes for the tourism industry here.

The Killarney councillor hopes Garth Brooks will post pictures of Kerry on his social media page:

Garth Brooks has landed in Ireland ahead of his historic five-night run at Croke Park.

Dublin Airport has shared a video of the country singer's private jet landing earlier this morning.

