Cllr says Caha Tunnel height needs to be increased

A councillor says it's vital that works that will mean the closure of a main route between Kerry and Cork for several weeks will result in the tunnel on the section being heightened.

The N72 Kenmare Glengarriff Road between Molly Gallivan's Visitor Centre, Bonane and the Caha Tunnel is scheduled to be closed from October 5th to December 14th.

This is to facilitate repairs and maintenance to the Caha Tunnel.

During this time, motorists will divert via Kilgarvan or the Healy Pass.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae, who had opposed the timing of the works, says it's now vital to heighten the tunnel to allow tourist buses and deliver trucks to pass.

He says the Caha Tunnel is 3.8 metres in height, similar to many buses.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he's yet to get clarification from Kerry County Council or Transport Infrastructure Ireland as to whether such work will take place.

Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin says he's spoken to the National Roads Design Office for Kerry.

He says he's been told that the tunnel works will take seven weeks and that efforts will be made to increase the height of the Caha Tunnel.